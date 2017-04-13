News By Tag
DreamsCo Presents The Inaugural Dreams Tasting Adventure Women's Conference
Experience Over 50 Activities Spanning 10 Different and Unique Categories, Specifically Designed for Women with the Goal of Achieving Personal and Professional Dreams
"We're giving over 700 women a forum to network and inspire each other in a lively and motivational atmosphere to discuss each other's dreams and provide encouragement for each other to pursue those dreams," said Marci Nault, founder of DreamsCo. "With a wide range of targeted activities, educational classroom sessions and talks on the main stage from women who are leaders in their industry, our attendees will walk out of the Westin with the fire they need to immediately begin pursuing their dreams."
Janet Kraus, CEO of Peach Co and former head of Harvard Business School's Entrepreneurial Program, will give the keynote speech entitled the "ABC's of Confidence."
Launched by founder of DreamsCo, Marci Nault, the Dreams Tasting event is a revolutionary concept in the event industry designed to inspire women to break off from the norm of lectures and pamphlets, and instead create a personal and memorable experience. In 2008, Melrose resident Marci Nault had the realization that she was not living life the way she wanted to. She was inspired to make a list of dreams, resulting in 101 aspirations. Since making this list, she has achieved 97 of her dreams including becoming a published author with Simon and Schuster, a dance performer, a competitive figure skater and a solo female world traveler. Now, she is spreading her inspiration first-hand through the Dreams Tasting Adventure. Marci believes all women should make a spring/summer bucket-list filled with their dreams and change their lives.
Tickets for the event are now available online at www.dreamstasting.eventbrite.com. Each ticket purchase comes with the chance to win a #BucketListTrip to Machu Picchu in Peru! More information about The Dreams Tasting Adventure can be found on Instagram (@dreamstasting)
