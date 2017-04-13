News By Tag
Ikan's Newest Fresnel Field Lights: the Stryder
The Stryder Bicolor 200 watt LED light or SB200 (http://ikancorp.com/
The Stryder Daylight 50 watt field light or SW50 is a 4" Fresnel light that can also convert from a wide to a tight beam angle with a latch. The SW50 also has an extremely quiet active cooling system to keep it working through any shoot. With 18650 batteries, the SW50 can be easily powered and used in any production environment.
Both the SB200 and the SW50 have a large yellow knob control on the back, making it easy to operate menus and adjust colors.
"The Stryder is a new line of portable field lights that works great in almost any situation whether it's the Bicolor 200 or the Daylight 50. Both lights are great for any production,"
For more information on the Stryder lights, stop by Ikan's booth (C10919) at NAB or check out ikancorp.com.
About Ikan
Ikan International designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in film, video and photographic productions worldwide. The company continues to keep pace and get ahead of the ever-accelerating technology curve. Ikan Corp offers high quality video monitors, a full range of lighting equipment, camera support rigs, teleprompters, gimbals, and accessories for both studio and field production. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries around the world and at www.ikancorp.com. Ikan Corp's reputation is emblematic of the company's mission to "build quality products that creative people want and need at a reasonable price," as well as founder Kan Yeung's philosophy "to always put the customers first and take care of them — no matter the situation."
Natalie Cheng
***@ikancorp.com
