News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SSI wins $9.9B DoD language services contract
April 19, 2017
Germantown, MD – Mid Atlantic Professionals, Inc. (doing business as "SSI") announced today that they are one of nine awardees on the U.S. Army Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM) Defense Language Interpretation and Translation Enterprise II (DLITE II) contract. The contract has a 5 year ordering period with one optional five year ordering period and a ceiling value of $9.9B.
The DLITE II program provides global foreign language support for a wide variety of military activities ranging from international conferences and criminal legal proceedings to real world military operations and intelligence functions. The primary objective of the DLITE II program is to get the right linguist, to the right location, at the right time to perform interpretation, translation, and/or transcription services.
About SSI
Founded in 2002, SSI is a woman owned business with a proven track record of executing large global contracts, and employing more than 400 of highly qualified personnel throughout the Department of Defense, Department of State, Special Operations Forces, and the Intelligence Community.
SSI has been awarded more than 70 prime contracts in the last 8 years as our "mission first" approach has positioned our company as a preferred vendor to our customers, with a proven ability to provide language support services in more than 80 languages and dialects. SSI achieved position #421 on the 2013 Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, and has been on the Inc. 5000 list from 2014, 2015 and 2016.
SSI provides Language and Intelligence Services, Language and Cultural Training Services, Training and Exercise Support Services, Facilities and Security Services, Administrative and Professional Services, and Information Technology Services.
For more information, please visit http://www.groupssi.com.
Media Contact
Press Contact
301-540-8864
info@groupssi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse