News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Independent No.1's Vol.7 Launched Worldwide
The WOA International compilation, Independent No.1's, featuring breakthrough Independent band's from all over the globe releases its 7th edition.
Working closely with the label is the WOAFM99 Radio Show, which is a nationally distributed weekly radio show hosted by Oliver Sean. The show, known as the best breakthrough Independent music radio show in this region is a platform where indie bands making a dent in the industry are showcased. From these artists the best of the best are given the opportunity to be part of the Independent No.1's compilation (from mainstrem genres), while smooth jazz, and new age artists from the show are given the major label supported Goa Chillout Zone compilation platform.
The Independent No.1's Vol.7 features artists like Andrea Plamandon, Justin 3, Joseph Pagano, Silent Stranger, Louis Colaiannia, Karim Baggili, Ben Labat, Oceanroyal, Rhett May, Bob Birthisel, Christina Custode, Mark Kenoly and several other highly talented artists making a name for themselves in their respective countries. The album promises to be a great album for fans as it covers songs and artists that are not only critically acclaimed, but is also a multi genre radio friendly compilation album.
To know more about the album, win free CD copies and support the artists, fans and media can download a copy and find out more at http://www.independentnumberones.com
###
About W.O.A Entertainment
Formed in 1998 by Patinum Selling Artist and Producer Oliver Sean, the W.O.A Entertainment Group is a global entertainment company that continues to lead the way when it comes to how music should be promoted. They are pioneering international music in India and Asia and are now synonymous with the region. Their enviable reputation at opening up new possibilities means that they are the go-to company for independent artists wishing a truly international presence. http://www.woarecords.com
Contact
Irene Sequeira
***@woarecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse