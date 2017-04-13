 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Independent No.1's Vol.7 Launched Worldwide

The WOA International compilation, Independent No.1's, featuring breakthrough Independent band's from all over the globe releases its 7th edition.
 
 
Independent No.1's Vol.7 (WOA International)
Independent No.1's Vol.7 (WOA International)
 
PANAJI, India - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Its been seven straight years of introducing Independent Music's breakthrough artists from all corners of the globe on WOA International's Independent No.1's Album. The Independent No.1's compilation is compiled and produced by platinum selling artist and producer Oliver Sean and released worldwide on WOA International and supported by all divisions of the WOA Entertainment Group. Over 10,000 hard copies of the album are replicated and distributed for free to media, radio and fans, with the primary aim of bringing much needed attention to these breakthrough artists selected for the Independent No.1's compilation.

Working closely with the label is the WOAFM99 Radio Show, which is a nationally distributed weekly radio show hosted by Oliver Sean. The show, known as the best breakthrough Independent music radio show in this region is a platform where indie bands making a dent in the industry are showcased. From these artists the best of the best are given the opportunity to be part of the Independent No.1's compilation (from mainstrem genres), while  smooth jazz, and new age artists from the show are given the major label supported Goa Chillout Zone compilation platform.

The Independent No.1's Vol.7 features artists like Andrea Plamandon, Justin 3, Joseph Pagano, Silent Stranger, Louis Colaiannia, Karim Baggili, Ben Labat, Oceanroyal, Rhett May, Bob Birthisel, Christina Custode, Mark Kenoly and  several other highly talented artists making a name for themselves in their respective countries. The album promises to be a great album for fans as it covers songs and artists that are not only critically acclaimed, but is also a multi genre radio friendly compilation album.

To know more about the album, win free CD copies and support the artists, fans and media can download a copy and find out more at http://www.independentnumberones.com

###

About W.O.A Entertainment
Formed in 1998 by Patinum Selling Artist and Producer Oliver Sean, the W.O.A Entertainment Group is a global entertainment company that continues to lead the way when it comes to how music should be promoted. They are pioneering international music in India and Asia and are now synonymous with the region. Their enviable reputation at opening up new possibilities means that they are the go-to company for independent artists wishing a truly international presence. http://www.woarecords.com

