Lee County Bar Association hosts Law in the Mall on Saturday, April 29
Citizens with legal questions in regard to family, elder, business, tax or other related matters are encouraged to attend this community outreach event. In past years, as many as 30 attorneys have donated their time and expertise to help hundreds of Lee County residents with their legal issues. Attorneys will offer answers and direction on situations that fall within practice areas including divorce, probate, criminal law, bankruptcy, real estate, foreclosure and more. Citizens should bring any related paperwork.
The following free public seminars will be presented by volunteer attorneys at Law in the Mall: Simple Wills and Estates – 10 a.m., Power of Attorney, Guardianship and Guardian Advocate cases – 11 a.m., and Family Law – noon.
"The Lee County Bar Association and its near 800 members of attorneys and judges take pride in giving back to the community each year," said Attorney Ryan O'Halloran, who serves as chairperson for the LCBA Law in the Mall event. "Since its inception, Law in the Mall has paired hundreds of leading attorneys with thousands of Lee County citizens to provide pro bono legal advice to those who may not be able to afford legal services otherwise."
During Law Week each year, the LCBA presents educational, social, community service and awards events leading up to Law Day. Law Day celebrates the importance of the U.S. legal system and judicial branch. It was originally proposed by American Bar Association President Charles Rhyne, and officially established in 1958 by President Eisenhower's proclamation. The entire Law Week lineup is available at leebar.org (https://www.leebar.org/
Attorneys who would like to participate in Law in the Mall should contact the Event Chair, Attorney Ryan O'Halloran, at (239) 334-7212 (tel:(239)%20334-
This year, the LCBA has also kicked off the #KindLee Campaign, which serves to inspire random acts of kindness by sharing kind acts across social media with the #KindLee. For more information about the #KindLee Campaign, visit www.leebar.org/
About the Lee County Bar Association
The Lee County Bar Association, a 501 (c)(6) not-for-profit organization, has served the citizens and legal community of Lee County since 1949 and has a current membership of almost 800. For more information, visit www.leebar.org or contact President Kelly Fayer, Esquire at (239) 415-3434 or kelly@fayerlaw.net or Executive Director David Seitz at (239) 334-0047 or info@leebar.org.
