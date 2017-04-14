News By Tag
Small Business Consulting Firm Emerges to Help Small Businesses Startup and Grow
Innovative Business Strategies, Inc. Is an Emerging Small Business Consulting Firm Helping Startups and Struggling Businesses Get Ahead.
Innovative Business Strategies, is a consulting firm that specializes in new startups in the state of Florida. We primarily work with new business owners that have never had a business in the past, or have just recently got their business off the ground and need some specialized coaching. Our job or our mission is to help prepare the new business owner take on the complex world of incorporation From idea to opening their doors. Regarding the newly formed business, we sit down and go over current strategies and assist in making sure the company is moving in the right direction and coach the owner to be productive and profitable. Furthermore, Innovative Business Strategies is here to coach, mentor the new business owner in the maze that exists to make sure that your business takes off on the right foot.
8 out of 10 new businesses won't survive the first 18 months. That statistic shouldn't look that way! IBS's vision is to help every aspiring new business owner get over the hurdles of their first year in business. Our goal is to assist every client get through the incorporation process, assisting in licensing where necessary, assisting in commercial property allocation and leasing. Provide every new business owner with a strong strategic marketing plan, assist each client with a solid but basic accounting process. We want to make sure that when the new business opens their doors, they are ready to receive those customers.
With over 21 years of entrepreneurship and Peter Aleman's background of military and over 22 years of fire rescue experience, the dedication and integrity is second to none. The best part of IBS, they offer a 30 day 100% money back guarantee! Call today, your first consultation appointment is completely FREE.
Please visit our site at http://www.IBSconsultingfirm.com
