News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Operation Food Search to Host School of Cooking and Sharing's First Class
St. Louis non-profit agency features philanthropic twist to culinary classes
The first program, Community Pizza Night, will be led by Little Flour Microbakery owner Deborah LeMoine who also volunteers as an OFS' culinary instructor along with The Wine Merchant owner Jason Main. LeMoine will share her recipe for homemade pizza made with whole grain dough and garden fresh toppings. She will discuss the many ways people can work together to feed those in their own kitchen and throughout the community. Main will share his favorite wines for pairing with pizzas.
Tickets are $50 per person and include delicious food, class instruction, and wine. Proceeds will fund cooking and nutrition education programs for children and families throughout the community. Reservations are required since the program is only open to the first 50 registrants. To learn more about the Operation Food Search School of Cooking and Sharing or to register for the culinary class, call Operation Food Search at (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.cooklearnshare.org.
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
Contact
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse