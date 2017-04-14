News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Acquires NV3 Technologies and Re-launches as POWER UP™
Leading systems integrator purchases premium charging technology company to assist in strategic growth and global expansion
Jay Steinmetz, CEO, Barcoding, Inc., said, "After we worked with NV3 Technologies on a RFID-tagged, charging solution for a mutual music festival client, we immediately recognized their potential to lead the market. We're excited to be supporting another Baltimore-based company and re-launching as POWER UP to expand our offerings for our clients."
Previously NV3 Technologies, POWER UP's mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged device. Offering high quality, innovative charging tables, lockers, kiosks, trailers and power banks, POWER UP transforms device charging into lasting relationships and exceptional experiences in hospitals, airports, universities, restaurants, bars, music festivals, tradeshows and conference centers. POWER UP will be backed by Barcoding expertise and resources as it continues to deliver the industry's premium charging technology.
Ryan E. Doak, co-founder, POWER UP, said "We're thrilled about this acquisition by an industry leader such as Barcoding. Barcoding's extensive experience, resources and vertical knowledge will assist us in building our inventory while rapidly growing and expanding POWER UP's brand across the United States and the rest of the world.Just like NV3, POWER UP will maintain corporate values and continue to provide outstanding support for our current customers."
POWER UP works directly with its clients to create unique charging experiences that can be customized with branding and preloaded video and image content. The products are sent to the client completely set up and ready to be used. To learn more about POWER UP and its charging technology, please visit: www.powerupconnect.com.
About POWER UP™ (a Barcoding, Inc. Company)
POWER UP™ is the industry's premium charging technology company. Our mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged device. Proudly manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland, POWER UP™ innovation transforms device charging into lasting relationships and exceptional experiences for our clients' brands and users. To learn more visit us at www.powerupconnect.com
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables, and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network.
For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
