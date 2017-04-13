News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Publishes Series of 3D Printing & 3D Scanning Videos
Available to the public, NeoMetrix Technologies has added multiple videos exhibiting their 3D printing, 3D scanning and reverse engineering services.
Some videos in the series include:
· NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Informational Video: This video highlights the various products and services offered by NeoMetrix Technologies.
· 3D Scanning & Reverse Engineering a Propeller: This video exhibits the scanning of an old propeller with the MetraSCAN 3D Scanner, the cleaned up STL file and final CAD model for the propeller
· 3D Scanning & Mirroring of an Angel Sculpture: In this video, NeoMetrix Technologies uses the MetraSCAN 3D scanner to scan an angel model, upon completion of the scan, the 3D model is mirrored to create a matching, opposite facing model for production.
· 3D Scanning of a Winglet Fitting: This video displays the 3D scanning of a Gulfstream winglet fitting with the MetraSCAN 3D scanner. The 3D scanned data is converted into a CAD model ready for 3D printing.
· 3D Scanning & Reverse Engineering a Hard Hat: In this video, NeoMetrix uses the MetraSCAN 3D scanner on a hard hat and creates both a STL file and a surface model ready for CAD import.
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
For more information on April 19, 2017:
· Contact NeoMetrix
o admin@neometrixtech.com
o (888) 696-7226
· Visit their website
o http://3dscanningservices.net/
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and April 19, 2017 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse