NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Publishes Series of 3D Printing & 3D Scanning Videos

Available to the public, NeoMetrix Technologies has added multiple videos exhibiting their 3D printing, 3D scanning and reverse engineering services.

-- Today,NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced they have published a series of videos in which their 3D printing, 3D scanning and reverse engineering services are displayed. The videos are available on both their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/neometrix, YouTube channel, http://www.youtube.com/c/3dscanningservicesnet and in the company's archives, http://3dscanningservices.net/archives/. The majority of the videos in the series were filmed during NeoMetrix Technologies' case studies. NeoMetrix will continue to add more videos to the series as more case studies are completed in the future.· NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Informational Video: This video highlights the various products and services offered by NeoMetrix Technologies.· 3D Scanning & Reverse Engineering a Propeller: This video exhibits the scanning of an old propeller with the MetraSCAN 3D Scanner, the cleaned up STL file and final CAD model for the propeller· 3D Scanning & Mirroring of an Angel Sculpture: In this video, NeoMetrix Technologies uses the MetraSCAN 3D scanner to scan an angel model, upon completion of the scan, the 3D model is mirrored to create a matching, opposite facing model for production.· 3D Scanning of a Winglet Fitting: This video displays the 3D scanning of a Gulfstream winglet fitting with the MetraSCAN 3D scanner. The 3D scanned data is converted into a CAD model ready for 3D printing.· 3D Scanning & Reverse Engineering a Hard Hat: In this video, NeoMetrix uses the MetraSCAN 3D scanner on a hard hat and creates both a STL file and a surface model ready for CAD import.NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and April 19, 2017 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.