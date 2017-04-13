News By Tag
Guest Speakers Tardio, La Belle Highlight Special Education Parent-Teacher Conference April 29
The initiative is a full-day event for families and professionals to learn more about Special Education, best practices for Positive Behavior Supports, promoting collaboration between teachers and students, and more.
The day will include guest speakers, parent-teacher conferences and lunch.
In addition to Goodwill, the festival is sponsored by the Parent Education Network and Harlem Academy Daycare.
Keynote speakers will be Eliana Tardio and Joe La Belle, who will speak bilingually on the topic: "Your Child's Success is Up to You." Tardio, PEN program director, is the parent of two children with Down syndrome and one of the most influential Latina social media activists in the country. La Belle, who was diagnosed with ADHD and learning disabilities at an early age, graduated with a Bachelor degree in Criminology and currently is a PEN assistant director.
Ramos will also give an opening presentation about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida's mission and her role in the community. There is no fee to attend but reservations are preferred by calling Barbara Ramos, a High School High Tech counselor for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, at (239) 281-2261 or email her at BarbaraRamos@
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. For more information about Goodwill, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.
The Parent Education Network offers free help and information to families of students with disabilities and the professionals who serve them. PEN, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP), is the Parent Training Information (PTI) center for the ten most southern counties of Florida, (Lee, Collier, Hendry, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Martin, Charlotte, and Glades).
