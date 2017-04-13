Premium Chillax Window Bird Feeder

Bring nature to your front door with this premium bird feeder from Chillax. It's easy to install and even easier to fill. We've even included a bird-caller to help bring all the birds to your yard!

-- Calling all birds and bird-lovers!Chillax has recently partnered with online-retailer, Amazon, to bring you a Premium see-through Bird Feeder. The large feeder, sits perfectly on your window for easy access and bird watching. This hot ticket item is also squirrel proof, so no more pesky animals eating all of the bird food. It's perfect for small birds, especially Finches and Cardinals. Bring nature to your front door with the included, bird caller. This feeder will provide long-lasting excitement and fun for the entire family. This is your chance to get up close and personal with some of your favorite birds! The large, unique design allows for multiple birds to enjoy together. Taking care of your bird feeder is easy. You don't even have to worry about the clean-up. It includes a removable tray, so there is no need to remove the whole feeder from the window to clean and refill.Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States