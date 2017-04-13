News By Tag
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Paralegal Lori Gauthier Awarded UCI Law Pro Bono Advocate Award
Gauthier is a paralegal with over thirty years of experience in debtor, creditor and creditors' committee representation and is responsible for case management of creditor, debtor and creditors' committee cases. Gauthier has been a guest instructor at the University of California Extension at Irvine regarding the paralegal's role in a Chapter 11 case, and has appeared as a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California Legal Assistants' program discussing the paralegal's role in relief from stay actions and creditor rights.
About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique. More information can be found at: http://www.lwgfllp.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
