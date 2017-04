Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Paralegal Lori Gauthier Awarded UCI Law Pro Bono Advocate Award

Lori Gauthier UCI Pro Bono Award

-- Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP is pleased to announce paralegal Lori Gauthier will be honored with the Pro Bono Advocate Award at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) Annual Pro Bono and Student Life Awards being held Monday, April 17. Gauthier and Kerri Lyman of Irell & Manella LLP worked with the UCI Law students on their Bankrupty Applications project that aims to serve some of the most vulnerable in Orange County. Gauthier has been instrumental in growing the program since its inception over 5 years ago.Gauthier is a paralegal with over thirty years of experience in debtor, creditor and creditors' committee representation and is responsible for case management of creditor, debtor and creditors' committee cases. Gauthier has been a guest instructor at the University of California Extension at Irvine regarding the paralegal's role in a Chapter 11 case, and has appeared as a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California Legal Assistants' program discussing the paralegal's role in relief from stay actions and creditor rights.Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique. More information can be found at: http://www.lwgfllp.com/