 
News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

United Premier Soccer League Announces Sponsorship with Liquid Nitro

Liquid Nitro Energy Becomes the Official Energy Drink of the UPSL
 
 
UPSL_LiquidNitro
UPSL_LiquidNitro
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MLS
Usl
UPSL

Industry:
Business

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce a business sponsorship with Liquid Nitro.

Liquid Nitro is a remarkable energy drink that has individuals feeling vigorous, renewed, and improving one's strength and endurance.

As part of the sponsorship, every UPSL team will have access to Liquid Nitro Energy products.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Liquid Nitro is a quality product, and their national model fits well with our present and future as a nation-wide league. Aside from tasting great, Liquid Nitro products are effective. We're pleased to have them join our great group of sponsors, and look forward to working with them into the future."

Liquid Nitro is formulated for people living in a fast-paced world, where it requires them to be continuously on the move with very little time for a breather. With six super fruits, B vitamins and a low-carb approach, Liquid Nitro provides real energy without the crash or the jitters.

Liquid Nitro co-Creator Vince Carlone said, "The UPSL is building up and putting soccer teams all over the country, and we're a building brand so I think there is a lot to benefit from creating a unique relationship in UPSL communities."

The UPSL is in more than 18 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.

About Liquid Nitro

Liquid Nitro is the Official Energy Drink of the United Premier Soccer League. Liquid Nitro is formulated for individuals who lead an active lifestyle, giving them the energy they need without the nasty after taste, crash or jitters. Made with 5 B vitamins, 2 herbs and 6 super fruits – everything you will need to get through your busy day.
REAL ENERGY NO BULL

Contact:
Vince Carlone
Direct: 951-316-7498
Email: vinniec12@hotmail.com
Website: www.liquidnitroenergy.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
Tags:MLS, Usl, UPSL
Industry:Business
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share