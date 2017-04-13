News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Sponsorship with Liquid Nitro
Liquid Nitro Energy Becomes the Official Energy Drink of the UPSL
Liquid Nitro is a remarkable energy drink that has individuals feeling vigorous, renewed, and improving one's strength and endurance.
As part of the sponsorship, every UPSL team will have access to Liquid Nitro Energy products.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Liquid Nitro is a quality product, and their national model fits well with our present and future as a nation-wide league. Aside from tasting great, Liquid Nitro products are effective. We're pleased to have them join our great group of sponsors, and look forward to working with them into the future."
Liquid Nitro is formulated for people living in a fast-paced world, where it requires them to be continuously on the move with very little time for a breather. With six super fruits, B vitamins and a low-carb approach, Liquid Nitro provides real energy without the crash or the jitters.
Liquid Nitro co-Creator Vince Carlone said, "The UPSL is building up and putting soccer teams all over the country, and we're a building brand so I think there is a lot to benefit from creating a unique relationship in UPSL communities."
The UPSL is in more than 18 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.
About Liquid Nitro
Liquid Nitro is the Official Energy Drink of the United Premier Soccer League. Liquid Nitro is formulated for individuals who lead an active lifestyle, giving them the energy they need without the nasty after taste, crash or jitters. Made with 5 B vitamins, 2 herbs and 6 super fruits – everything you will need to get through your busy day.
REAL ENERGY NO BULL
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
