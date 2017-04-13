News By Tag
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. Holds Employee Diversity Training
The ADL's A World of Difference Institute is a leading provider of anti-bias education and, they state, recognizes that attitudes and beliefs affect actions, and that each of us can have an impact on others, and ultimately, on the world in which we live. The A World of Difference Institute's programs and resources are designed to help participants:
ADL's A World of Difference Institute trainers Michelle Pincince and Ellen Boynton engaged Neubert, Pepe & Monteith employees at each of the two training sessions with thoughtful and provoking questions, discussion, and exercises. Attendees were encouraged to share thoughts openly and, with sometimes light-hearted banter, learn more about one's own thoughts and biases.
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith is committed to building an organization that is as diverse as the clients they serve and as the communities in which they work. The firm confirms ADL's view that each of us can have an impact on others and ultimately, on the world in which we live, and as such Neubert, Pepe & Monteith continues to invest in its employees and its community seeking a positive impact.
About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-six attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.
