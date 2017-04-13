L-Tron to Exhibit at Bivona Child Abuse Summit

VICTOR, N.Y.
L-Tron's booth at Bivona's 2016 Child Abuse Summit
- April 19, 2017
-- L-Tron Corporation will be exhibiting at the 9th
Annual Bivona Child Abuse Summit in Rochester, NY from April 27-28, 2017. The conference will provide training for social workers, Law Enforcement, and other professions that work with children, as Child Abuse Prevention Month wraps up at the end of April. Stop by L-Tron's booth for a chance to win Starbucks gift cards and teddy bears!
At the Bivona Child Abuse Summit
bivona-summit/)
, L-Tron will spotlight its customizable ChildFirst Mobile Software Solution, which improves caseworker efficiency by drastically reducing their manual paperwork burden. Caseworker burnout and turnover rates are also reduced. The response times to families in need are quicker and their case information can be accessed in real-time, increasing the timeliness & effectiveness of APS, CPS, and DSS cases. Caseworkers will have more time to spend with children and families in their care.
).
L-Tron Corporation, a New York State business for over 40 years, is proud to have a 15+ year track record of providing data collection and field mobility solutions to U.S. government agencies including Lee County Youth & Development Center, over 2,500 Law Enforcement agencies, as well as various healthcare and financial agencies. L-Tron partners with leading manufacturers to provide the very best hardware and software solutions available today. "Your Success is our Passion!"