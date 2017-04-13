 
Industry News





Bounce Back: Mykavelli releases first single as an artist

 
CLEVELAND - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Mykavelli is releasing his first single, "Bounce Back", as an artist after getting a lot of recognition as a producer. The single is an upbeat song that promises to be popular in clubs. The single will be a part of Mykavelli's upcoming project.

Born and raised in St. Louis, producer and recording artist Mykavelli is best known for his contributions to independent buzz records such as "Salute Me" by Tali Blanco and Tech N9ne, as well as by Truth (AKA Trouble) featuring Lil Wyte's "The Audition." He also started working with Alonzo "Zo" Lee (TrakStarz). His work was enough to garner him a meeting with the prestigious Def Jam Records and has allowed him the opportunity to showcase production for several major label artists. Currently he is working on a high volume of placement material, including his own projects.

The single is already in rotation on many sites such as nervedjsmixtapes.com and soundcloud.

For more information follow him on social media:

IG: kookiddmykavelli

Twitter: KooKiddVelli

https://soundcloud.com/user-812024207

http://ipv4.nervedjsmixtapes.com/djservice/Mykavelli_KooKiddVelli-BounceBack-705.htm

Contact
Tyra Byrd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@starmusicmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Mykavelli, ArtistDevelopment, Bounceback
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
