2017 Sales Excellence Award Finalists Announced
Top Sales Teams across the United States Vie for Awards on June 6
The finalists are:
Excellence in Sales Innovation: Dominion Electrical Supply, Horton Group, Infinity QS, Infor, LiveSafe, Monumental Sports & Entertainment
Excellence in Sales Training: DB Consulting, Dow Chemical, immixGroup, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, The Meltzer Group, Soft Choice
Excellence in Sales Management: ARS Service, Cintas, Dell, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, SAF Holland, TrackMaven
Excellence in Customer Partnering/Strategic Alliances: AOC, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Pure Storage, Wedding Wire
Monumental Sports & Entertainment, one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country, which owns and operates five professional sports teams including the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, and Verizon Center, led the way with three nominations. The company's sales teams were nominated for efforts surrounding the use of data and technology for sales innovation, recruitment and development for sales management and hiring, and the capitalization on global partnerships for strategic alliances.
The 7th annual Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Red Hat senior sales leader Paul Smith at the event. Art Richer, former CEO of the immixGroup, a division of Arrow Electronics, and the 2016 IES Lifetime Achievement Winner, will present the award to Smith. Mary Beth Cockerham, Sales leader at Deltek, will receive the Women in Sales Leadership award.
"This group of finalists represents the most diverse group of industries and sales operations that the judges have ever seen," said Fred Diamond, Executive Director of the IES. "The finalists ranged from Fortune 50 companies to high-growth, high-energy firms that have demonstrated a high level of sales performance and program excellence."
Finalists were selected from a large pool of nominees by an independent panel of expert judges for their commitment to excellence in multiple sales and business development categories.
Over 250 sales and business development professionals are expected to attend the June 6 award event, which will be held at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna, Virginia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS).
About the Institute for Excellence in Sales
The IES provides a wealth of services to selling professionals at companies large and small throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.org. A complete list of upcoming IES programs can be found https://i4esbd.com/
Contact
Tommy Morgan
703-531-8256
tmorgan@aboutsage.com
