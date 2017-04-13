News By Tag
GoMo Health and 24K Creative Kick Off Month-Long Mother's Day Celebration
A Tribute to Moms Worldwide: Exciting Giveaways, Educational Resources and More
GoMo Health is proud to support moms and moms-to-be worldwide in hospitals and at home with their interactive engagement solutions. Their suite of Concierge Care® products now includes Community Concierge™, Prenatal Personal Concierge™, Bedside Concierge™ and coming soon…Discharge Concierge™. As part of the celebration, they will be saluting their partners who are leading the way in healthcare with in-the-moment patient-centered solutions that are accessible from a mobile phone, tablet or laptop.
Leading the Way in Healthcare Because Moms Matter
• The Aga Khan University Hospital in Kisumu, Kenya, is GoMo Health's 1st international partner, utilizing the Prenatal Personal Concierge™ support program as a resource for pregnant women who visit the hospital for prenatal care. It is designed to support remote care coordination with multiple weekly self and baby care messages for the duration of their pregnancy.
• Driscoll Health Plan launched the Personal Concierge™ to their members, which improves both prenatal and postnatal care for mothers and their children. Concierge Care® is a part of Driscoll's overall patient-centric approach to providing quality care which led to the Managed Care Organization topping the charts in Texas for STAR and CHIP well care visits in the child and adolescent categories.
• Riverside Health implemented the Prenatal Personal Concierge™ solution with the objective of improving prenatal patient education and reducing unnecessary emergency department usage and preterm births. Riverside's prenatal members receive health tips, educational information, and reminders to take prenatal vitamins and go to doctor's appointments.
• Sacred Heart Health System in Pensacola, Florida partnered with GoMo Health to implement and promote Bedside Concierge™ in their Maternity and Women's Center. The patients' "in-the-moment"
• ViaCord is a leading provider of newborn cord blood banking services. They work with OB/GYN practices nationally to help educate expecting mothers about the option and potential benefits of saving their newborn's cord blood following birth. After completing a basic survey, GoMo Health's Personal Concierge™ supports mothers with weekly content that corresponds with the gestational timing of their pregnancy journey.
• Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley (HUMCPV) currently utilizes customized versions of Bedside Concierge™ hospital-wide and in their emergency department to accommodate the unique needs of patients and visitors in each area. HUMCPV will be the first partner to deploy Discharge Concierge™ in their Maternity Center this May.
Ian Freund, General Manager of Hospital Services, Sacred Heart Health System says, "The GoMo Health Bedside Concierge™ is a game changer for the Mother Baby Unit at Sacred Heart Hospital. Our philosophy is to provide the most patient-centered, personalized, pampered experience for our soon-to-be and new moms, and this program enables us to do just that. Our unit nurses are thrilled, too, as this program supports our integrated, holistic approach to patient care – with nurses focused on the clinical aspects and the patient experience team focused on the comfort needs of patients. It's a win-win!"
Gold Group, GoMo Health and 24K Creative realize the impact that moms have on the lives of everyone around them is universal and are thus saying "Thanks, Mom" in a big way this year.
About GoMo Health:
GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction and MACRA incentive-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, Behavioral Rx™, The Science of Population Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of reciprocity and actions. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health® delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes. www.gomohealth.com.
About 24K Creative:
24K Creative, a division of Gold Group, creates in-the-moment experiences that stimulate emotional triggers that engender higher response, reciprocity and completed actions. www.24kcreative.com.
Contact
Shelley Schoenfeld
***@gold-group.com
