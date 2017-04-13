News By Tag
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Credit Scores
There are many real estate financing myths out there, including that a mortgage banker is for those with bad credit. However, a mortgage banker has access to a huge network of wholesale banks and lenders, and also has the advantage of favorable rates and terms. With so many positives, a mortgage banker is for those with A-D credit alike.
Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.
