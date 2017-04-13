 
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Credit Scores

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- It can be difficult to track down the home of your dreams. And, once you do, you should ideally be done with the hard part. Unfortunately, the financial end of things can end up being more difficult than the property search, if you don't have an expert on your side. However, Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to guide you through the process. She will take care of the complexities, so the burden is eased on you and your loved ones.

There are many real estate financing myths out there, including that a mortgage banker is for those with bad credit. However, a mortgage banker has access to a huge network of wholesale banks and lenders, and also has the advantage of favorable rates and terms. With so many positives, a mortgage banker is for those with A-D credit alike.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
