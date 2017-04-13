 
News By Tag
* MA physical therapy
* Athletic Training
* Sports Medicine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amesbury
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


ProEx Physical Therapy promotes Laura Berube to Regional Clinic Director

 
 
ProEx Laura Berube
ProEx Laura Berube
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MA physical therapy
Athletic Training
Sports Medicine

Industry:
Health

Location:
Amesbury - Massachusetts - US

AMESBURY, Mass. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine is pleased to announce that Laura Berube has been promoted to Regional Clinic Director of all North Shore locations in Massachusetts.

Berube is the former owner of Legacy Physical Therapy in Amesbury, a practice that joined forces with ProEx in 2015.  Prior to her recent promotion she was Clinic Manager of the Amesbury location.

Berube received both a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology and her Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.  She has extensive post-graduate training in manual therapy, primarily through courses offered by the North American Institute of Orthopedic Manual Therapy (NAIOMT).  In addition, Berube recently completed a Fellowship in Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy through Boston University.

A resident of Amesbury, Massachusetts, Berube is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, Private Practice Section and the Orthopedic Chapter.

"It gives us great pleasure to announce Laura's promotion," said Mike Severo, Chief Operating Officer of ProEx.  "With her more than 15 years of experience as a physical therapist, leadership skills and outstanding manner with both clients and staff members alike, she is the perfect person to fill this pivotal role at ProEx."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share