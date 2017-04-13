News By Tag
ProEx Physical Therapy promotes Laura Berube to Regional Clinic Director
Berube is the former owner of Legacy Physical Therapy in Amesbury, a practice that joined forces with ProEx in 2015. Prior to her recent promotion she was Clinic Manager of the Amesbury location.
Berube received both a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology and her Master of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Massachusetts-
A resident of Amesbury, Massachusetts, Berube is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, Private Practice Section and the Orthopedic Chapter.
"It gives us great pleasure to announce Laura's promotion," said Mike Severo, Chief Operating Officer of ProEx. "With her more than 15 years of experience as a physical therapist, leadership skills and outstanding manner with both clients and staff members alike, she is the perfect person to fill this pivotal role at ProEx."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
