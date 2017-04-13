 
News By Tag
* Honduras Gourmet Coffee
* Upgraded Coffee
* Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Aroma Bravo Expert Talks About His Passion For Honduras Gourmet Coffee

A resident expert from Aroma Bravo describes his great passion and excitement for the future of Honduras gourmet coffee.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, 100% Organic Non-GMO
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, 100% Organic Non-GMO
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Honduras Gourmet Coffee
* Upgraded Coffee
* Honduras Coffee

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to gourmet coffee, Honduras easily ranks high in the recommendation list of coffee experts. This is not surprising because Honduras gourmet coffee has long been revered for its smooth, balanced and full-bodied flavor. For many experts, this coffee represents the very best of the Latin American specialty coffees. Each cup is a revelation; every sip highlights the alluring aroma and unique origin flavors of the Honduran beans.

"Drinking Honduras gourmet coffee is always a magical experience for me," says one of the resident experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea. "Even after years of sipping this coffee, I'm still amazed every time."

When asked about how his passion for Honduras coffee started, the expert recalled: "I discovered the coffee when I began working as a small-batch roaster. We were trying out several single-origin coffees but the Honduran variety left the best impression on me. It had deep, luscious flavors of chocolate and nuts with subtle hints of cocoa, caramel and honey. It was certainly rich in taste but not at all overbearing; a good balance that most specialty coffees find difficult to achieve. That's how my love affair with Honduran gourmet coffee started out."

It seems that the Aroma Bravo expert is not alone in his passion. Roasters, baristas and other professionals around the world have also been charmed by Honduras coffee's unique flavor profile.

"I believe that Honduras coffee is up to par with the best coffees in the industry. There is already an increasing demand for the coffee, evident in how Honduras has already surpassed Guatemala as the best exporter in Central America, and now ranks sixth place globally. It's exciting to see more and more people discover this coffee. It has so much to offer in terms of body, flavor and aroma, and I'm glad that many coffee lovers are starting to appreciate that," the expert further remarked.

More info about Honduras gourmet coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/review/R39EF6L6FY46DU/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a certified organic brand of Honduras gourmet coffee. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for all coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Honduras Gourmet Coffee, Upgraded Coffee, Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share