 
News By Tag
* Wayne Breitbarth
* LinkedIn expert
* Grow Your Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brookfield
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce presents "Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success"

Workshhop features national LinkedIn expert Wayne Breitbarth
 
 
Wayne Breitbarth
Wayne Breitbarth
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wayne Breitbarth
LinkedIn expert
Grow Your Business

Industry:
Services

Location:
Brookfield - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Events

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Carol White, IOM, President & CEO of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC), announces "Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success" to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Ottawa University, 245 S. Executive Drive, Suite 110, Brookfield, Wis. Continental breakfast is included.

The workshop, sponsored by Stories Framed Photography http://www.storiesframed.com/ and Unleashed Mobile Apps http://unleashedmobileapps.com/, will be presented by national LinkedIn expert Wayne Breitbarth http://www.powerformula.net/ , who will show how easy it is to connect with people you know who know the people you want to know! He'll even provide a usable script for you.

Carol White said, "I had the privilege of attending this workshop of Wayne's and instantly saw the value and knew I needed to have him provide this outstanding session for our membership. Anyone that wants to grow their network should attend this session."

Breitbarth's practical yet entertaining presentations have inspired audiences both locally, at many of Milwaukee's most prominent companies and organizations, and nationally, at conventions, industry association events, and corporate training sessions. His audiences have included Inc. Magazine, the American Marketing Association, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Breitbarth said, ""With all the recent changes, it can be very hard to figure out how and what to do on LinkedIn to be successful for business prospecting purposes. During this very special session I will be conducting for the Brookfield Chamber, you will learn the very best steps to take in just one hour per week to grow your revenues and improve your businesses branding in the marketplace."

Since space is limited, advance registration and pre-payment is required for the event. Due to the generous sponsorship provided by Stories Framed Photography and Unleashed Mobile Apps, we are able to offer this program at a significant discount – Wayne prices this program at $89 per person. Discounted registration fee is $35 for GBCC members and $50 for guests. Registration and payment is available at http://business.brookfieldchamber.com/events/details/your...

White continued, "Abbie Miller, owner of Stories Framed Photography, will be set up onsite offering special pricing on professional headshots. You may want to consider updating your profile picture while you are this session." To reserve your time for a headshot with Abbie Miller, go to https://www.storiesframed.com/linkedin-workshop.

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Brookfield, and the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.

For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:Wayne Breitbarth, LinkedIn expert, Grow Your Business
Industry:Services
Location:Brookfield - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Murphy Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share