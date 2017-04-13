News By Tag
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce presents "Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success"
Workshhop features national LinkedIn expert Wayne Breitbarth
The workshop, sponsored by Stories Framed Photography http://www.storiesframed.com/
Carol White said, "I had the privilege of attending this workshop of Wayne's and instantly saw the value and knew I needed to have him provide this outstanding session for our membership. Anyone that wants to grow their network should attend this session."
Breitbarth's practical yet entertaining presentations have inspired audiences both locally, at many of Milwaukee's most prominent companies and organizations, and nationally, at conventions, industry association events, and corporate training sessions. His audiences have included Inc. Magazine, the American Marketing Association, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Breitbarth said, ""With all the recent changes, it can be very hard to figure out how and what to do on LinkedIn to be successful for business prospecting purposes. During this very special session I will be conducting for the Brookfield Chamber, you will learn the very best steps to take in just one hour per week to grow your revenues and improve your businesses branding in the marketplace."
Since space is limited, advance registration and pre-payment is required for the event. Due to the generous sponsorship provided by Stories Framed Photography and Unleashed Mobile Apps, we are able to offer this program at a significant discount – Wayne prices this program at $89 per person. Discounted registration fee is $35 for GBCC members and $50 for guests. Registration and payment is available at http://business.brookfieldchamber.com/
White continued, "Abbie Miller, owner of Stories Framed Photography, will be set up onsite offering special pricing on professional headshots. You may want to consider updating your profile picture while you are this session." To reserve your time for a headshot with Abbie Miller, go to https://www.storiesframed.com/
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Brookfield, and the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.
For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
