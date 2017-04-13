News By Tag
New author, Captain Van Allen USMC, releases Zombie Outbreak Survival: The Definitive Test
A recent reviewer said: "Forget what you see on TV, in the movies, and in video games. If you want to live, if you care about your family, your children, this world, then you need to read everything Captain Allen shares. Just remember; he's Captain Allen and you're not!"
The author had this to say: "What makes this the definitive test? Because the word "definitive"
Additional reviewers added:
"The Ultimate Zombie Survival Guide. This guide contains all you need to know about surviving a zombie apocalypse. I will certainly keep this handy as a reference guide. Having read Captain Van Allen's various PSA's I feel more optimistic that I will make the right choices when the time comes. I recommend that everyone take this test and get ready, now."
"I failed The Definitive Test miserably. Now I need a drink or two or five. :-) This is a very clever concept for a zombie book. Very detailed and full of info about survival and what zombies can and cannot do. A must-read reference for anyone writing about zombies or making zombie movies or video games."
You can find The Definitive Test in print and eBook at Amazon.com, BN.com, Smashwords.com, and on iTunes/iBooks.
Read all of Captain Van Allen's zombie booklets for entertaining and intelligent discussion. Check his website for more bright and witty content at https://www.VanAllenFiction.com
Contact
Van Allen Fiction
Captain Van Allen, USMC
***@aol.com
