 
News By Tag
* Usmc
* Zombie
* Survival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

New author, Captain Van Allen USMC, releases Zombie Outbreak Survival: The Definitive Test

 
 
Zombie Outbreak Survival: The Definitive Test (Cover)
Zombie Outbreak Survival: The Definitive Test (Cover)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Usmc
* Zombie
* Survival

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Captain Van Allen, USMC (Retired), a Special Operations trained combat officer, shares validated survival tips and strategies to help you get ready for a REAL zombie apocalypse.

A recent reviewer said: "Forget what you see on TV, in the movies, and in video games. If you want to live, if you care about your family, your children, this world, then you need to read everything Captain Allen shares. Just remember; he's Captain Allen and you're not!"

The author had this to say: "What makes this the definitive test? Because the word "definitive" is in the title. Now quick dickin' around asking dumba$$ questions and read this book so you and your family, friends, and loved ones might have a chance to survive the coming waves of zombies, a$$holes, and panicked survivors. This isn't a zombie story or a post-apocalyptic novel. This book is real! It's about what you need to know about zombies to survive. There're no heroes and villains. There's no zombie love story...well okay I do talk about zombie love, but what I have to say is all science. Surviving the zombie apocalypse is tough, but it's tougher if you're stupid. This book, this TEST, will help you be less stupid."

Additional reviewers added:

"The Ultimate Zombie Survival Guide. This guide contains all you need to know about surviving a zombie apocalypse. I will certainly keep this handy as a reference guide. Having read Captain Van Allen's various PSA's I feel more optimistic that I will make the right choices when the time comes. I recommend that everyone take this test and get ready, now."

"I failed The Definitive Test miserably. Now I need a drink or two or five. :-) This is a very clever concept for a zombie book. Very detailed and full of info about survival and what zombies can and cannot do. A must-read reference for anyone writing about zombies or making zombie movies or video games."

You can find The Definitive Test in print and eBook at Amazon.com, BN.com, Smashwords.com, and on iTunes/iBooks.

Read all of Captain Van Allen's zombie booklets for entertaining and intelligent discussion. Check his website for more bright and witty content at https://www.VanAllenFiction.com

Contact
Van Allen Fiction
Captain Van Allen, USMC
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Usmc, Zombie, Survival
Industry:Books
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Van Allen Fiction News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share