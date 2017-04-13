 
News By Tag
* South Shore homes
* South Shore Habitat
* South Shore Housing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stoughton
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


South Shore Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's team up for 10th annual National Women Build Week

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
South Shore homes
South Shore Habitat
South Shore Housing

Industry:
Home

Location:
Stoughton - Massachusetts - US

STOUGHTON, Mass. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- South Shore Habitat for Humanity will work alongside Lowe's volunteers and all-female construction crews for Habitat for Humanity's 10th annual National Women Build Week (https://www.habitat.org/volunteer/near-you/women-build/national-women-build-week), May 6-14. Habitat's National Women Build Week invites women to help make a difference and devote at least one day to help build decent and affordable housing in their local communities.

More than 17,000 women, including Lowe's Heroes volunteers, are expected to volunteer at construction sites across the country as part of Habitat's 2017 National Women Build Week.

"We are excited to participate in the 10th annual National Women Build Week," said Martine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "This is a great opportunity for women of all skill levels to come together to help a family build a decent and affordable place they can call home, and we are grateful to Lowe's for their financial and volunteer support."

In Stoughton, MA, volunteers will work to complete a single-family home for a local Stoughton Family.

Lowe's (https://newsroom.lowes.com/) helped launchNational Women Build Week (http://www.habitat.org/volunteer/near-you/women-build/nat...) in 2008 to empower women to advocate for affordable housing and spotlight the homeownership challenges faced by many. Each year, Lowe's provides the support of their employee volunteers, Lowe's Heroes, and conducts how-to clinics at stores to teach volunteers construction skills so they can feel equipped to take part in the builds. Lowe's Heroes will be among more than fifty volunteers joining to help build decent, affordable housing in the town of Stoughton as part of National Women Build Week.

"Through our partnership with Habitat and support of National Women Build Week, Lowe's empowers women to get involved in their communities, learn construction skills and make a meaningful impact," said James Frison, Lowe's director of community relations. "We're grateful to all the women on the South Shore who will volunteer this week to help build and repair decent and affordable housing."

Lowe's donated nearly $2 million to this year's National Women Build Week, including a $5,000 store gift card to South Shore Habitat for Humanity. Since 2003, Lowe's has committed more than $63 million to Habitat's mission and helped more than 6,500 families improve their living conditions.

Habitat's first Women Build event was held in 1998. Since then, all-women construction crews have helped build more than 2,500 homes in partnership with families.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity's Women Build program and to learn about Women Build events in communities across the U.S. year-round, visit Habitat.org/wb.

About South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer.  "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.

To volunteer or donate locally, call 781-337-7744 or email samaral@sshabitat.org.

Donations for Women Build can be made at https://www.firstgiving.com/sshabitat/southshorewomenbuild

To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org

Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/SouthShoreHabitat and Twitter:@sshabitat

They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in nearly 1,400 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Lowe's in the Community

Lowe's, a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, has a 60-year legacy of supporting the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. In the past decade, Lowe's and the Lowe's Charitable and Educational Foundation together have contributed nearly $300 million to these efforts, and for more than two decades Lowe's Heroes volunteers have donated their time to make our communities better places to live. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia (https://twitter.com/lowesmedia) on Twitter.
End
Source:South Shore Habitat for Humanity
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:South Shore homes, South Shore Habitat, South Shore Housing
Industry:Home
Location:Stoughton - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share