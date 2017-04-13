News By Tag
South Shore Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's team up for 10th annual National Women Build Week
More than 17,000 women, including Lowe's Heroes volunteers, are expected to volunteer at construction sites across the country as part of Habitat's 2017 National Women Build Week.
"We are excited to participate in the 10th annual National Women Build Week," said Martine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "This is a great opportunity for women of all skill levels to come together to help a family build a decent and affordable place they can call home, and we are grateful to Lowe's for their financial and volunteer support."
In Stoughton, MA, volunteers will work to complete a single-family home for a local Stoughton Family.
Lowe's (https://newsroom.lowes.com/
"Through our partnership with Habitat and support of National Women Build Week, Lowe's empowers women to get involved in their communities, learn construction skills and make a meaningful impact," said James Frison, Lowe's director of community relations. "We're grateful to all the women on the South Shore who will volunteer this week to help build and repair decent and affordable housing."
Lowe's donated nearly $2 million to this year's National Women Build Week, including a $5,000 store gift card to South Shore Habitat for Humanity. Since 2003, Lowe's has committed more than $63 million to Habitat's mission and helped more than 6,500 families improve their living conditions.
Habitat's first Women Build event was held in 1998. Since then, all-women construction crews have helped build more than 2,500 homes in partnership with families.
For more information on Habitat for Humanity's Women Build program and to learn about Women Build events in communities across the U.S. year-round, visit Habitat.org/
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To volunteer or donate locally, call 781-337-7744 or email samaral@sshabitat.org.
Donations for Women Build can be made at https://www.firstgiving.com/
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
About Habitat for Humanity International
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in nearly 1,400 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
About Lowe's in the Community
Lowe's, a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, has a 60-year legacy of supporting the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. In the past decade, Lowe's and the Lowe's Charitable and Educational Foundation together have contributed nearly $300 million to these efforts, and for more than two decades Lowe's Heroes volunteers have donated their time to make our communities better places to live. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia (https://twitter.com/
