Thank You for Making Dining in the Dark 2017 a Success!
7th Annual Dining in the Dark: A Farm to Table Country Affair
"Folks say ours is one of the most fun and unique charitable events of 2017," said Doug Fowler, Executive Director of the Lighthouse of SWFL. "The funds raised from Dining in the Dark allow our staff to reach more people who need help. Blindness affects all ages and is a tremendous loss when it occurs, but our agency not only provides hope to those individuals and their families but we offer the skills and training to improve their lives through independence. We wish to sincerely thank all who helped us in making this year's event our most successful ever."
Guests enjoyed activities while blindfolded around a "Country Corral", complete with carnival games and carriage rides with Clydesdale horses. The main event, emceed by NBC-2's Rachel Pierce, featured down home cookin' prepared by host and former Red Sox left-fielder Mike Greenwell at his 31 Produce farm in Alva. Throughout the evening guests indulged in delicious barbecue while blindfolded, open bar, and dancing to country band Rebel Heart, while experiencing an evening under the stars!
"The Lighthouse of SWFL does so much to address the needs of those suffering from vision loss. By bringing awareness to the tasks of daily life for individuals living with blindness, we gain much-needed community support and for that we are truly grateful," said Christy Skinner, president of the Lighthouse of SWFL's board of directors.
The Lighthouse of SWFL would like to thank our 2017 sponsors for their generous support – 31 Produce, Gorovoy M.D. Eye Specialists, Eye Associates – Stephen E. Smith, M.D., Southwest Florida Optometric Association (SWFOA), The Palms of Fort Myers – Five Star Senior Living, Trilogy Home Healthcare, Florida Weekly, NBC-2, Schlager, Schlager, & Levin, SNEAD Eye Group, Ruth Messmer Florist, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, RE/Max Destination Realty, Convergent Technologies, Jenny Hazelton Photography, Chelie's Jellies, and Bubble Farm Soap.
For more information about Dining in the Dark, www.dininginthedarkswfl.com.
Lighthouse of SWFL., is a 501(c)3 United Way Partner that is also partially funded by the Division of Blind Services, Lee County Government and other private donors.
Media Contact
Lighthouse of SWFL
Amy Turner, Community Relations Coordinator
(239) 997-7797
***@lighthouseswfl.org
