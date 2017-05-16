News By Tag
Give Your Watch a Spring-Ready Feel with an Active Watch Band
Choosing a watch band that meets the demands of the warm spring and summer months is essential to protecting a timepiece and providing for year-round wear. The jewelry professionals at Watch Repair & Co. in Midtown Manhattan understand the demands of these warmer seasons and know exactly what types of watch bands work best in hot weather. They stock a variety of watch bands that withstand the demands of regular outdoor use while providing for comfort too. The friendly, knowledgeable staff at the shop is ready to help timepiece enthusiasts find bands that are perfect for both everyday and luxury watches.
Leather, alligator leather and rubber bands are ideal for the spring and summer seasons. These materials provide for excellent active wear and are relatively easy to clean. They're also ideal for watch wearers with sensitive skin who suffer from irritation when body sweat mingles with traditional metal bands. Changing timepiece bands out seasonally helps protect their value and ensures that watch enthusiasts can wear their favorite pieces no matter the season or weather. New watch bands and straps can be purchased by walking into Watch Repair & Co.'s storefront or by placing a phone order. Of course, the shop's professional jewelers can replace the bands (http://www.watchrepairco.com/
Founded in 1985, Watch Repair & Co. is one of Midtown Manhattan's most beloved establishments. The family owned and operated timepiece repair shop serves walk-in clients in NYC and mail-in clients from around the nation. The shop consistently receives excellent reviews on an array of consumer sites including Google+ and Yelp. Watch Repair & Co. is located in the Diamond District just a short distance from Rockefeller Center.
