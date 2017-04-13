News By Tag
The Official Release of The Corridor's Self-Titled Debut Album is set for April 18th
"It's finally upon us – the long awaited official album release of the Louisville project from Jason Wagers and The Corridors will drop on April 18th".
The label has been extremely anxious to drop this stellar new record for some time now and truly believes they have a diamond in the rough. Their expectations for the success of this album are among the highest in the industry amidst all other releases in this niche'.
The music focuses heavily on cinematic elements and eclectic scenarios brought to life with groovy bass riffing and bluesy, monumental guitar licks. The intelligent blend of styles sometimes comes across as a collision of The Rolling Stones and The Mars Volta. Although a seemingly unlikely affiliation of styles, it definitely works. Fans of The Stones, the Doors, The Strokes, The Mars Volta, Black Sabbath, Allah-Las and the Brian Jonestown Massacre all agree that the blend of influences in this colossal record is truly the epitome of opulence with its sumptuous instrumentation and luscious cinematic Jim Morrison-like vocals. The production is unlike any other that can be heard in today's indie music scene.
The Corridors lone member, Jason Wagers, worked long and hard to create a truly unique sound for this record. The artwork for the album and its singles was also created by Wagers. In essence, he conceived an extremely original product unlike most other artists in this industry have to offer.
More information on this amazing artist and the new album can be found at www.thecorridorsband.com the album is available for digital purchase at https://high5itsthecorridors.bandcamp.com/
Track Listing All songs ©2017 Jason Wagers pka The Corridors and Viziarmonic Records - BMI
1. GHOUL
2. Drive to You
3. Edge of the World
4. SYSTM
5. Granny, Put Down the Gamma Ray
6. Elixir Divine
7. Welcome Home...
