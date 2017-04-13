Country(s)
Industry News
Mother and Daughter Team Making History with Family Pageant Business
Raquel Riley Thomas and her 10-year-old daughter, Maria, are pageant directors. Raquel is the owner of An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC, a pageant production company which has nine pageant subsidiaries. Maria is the Junior Director of 6 of them. Together they are empowering women and young girls across the country through pageantry.
Raquel is a decorated military Veteran turned pageant queen. She entered into the beauty pageant industry in 2010 when she won the title of Mrs. Maryland America 2010 and then went on to win the title of Mrs. America 2011 (1st Runner-Up). In 2011, she started An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC which currently has nine subsidiaries.
"My job is to empower women by helping them re-shape and redefine their invisible crowns they were born with. Yes, we crown one woman a winner of a pageant, however, every woman in my pageants is a winner because they come out of my pageant boot camp with a new focus, a new drive and a few new life goals. My daughter sees this and is doing the same with the Little Miss pageants. She empowers the younger generation to stand tall and look good," Riley Thomas says.
For more information on An Officer and Gentlewoman, visit the website at www.aoagwllc.com.
Follow Raquel on Twitter and Instagram.
Contact
An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC
***@aoagwllc.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse