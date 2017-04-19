Announcing the Launch of a New Premium Women's Activewear Brand, Charmaine®

Real Art Studios, LLC announced today the launch of the Charmaine® brand and online store, CharmaineDesigns.com, which offers premium quality, women's activewear. The collection includes beautiful printed women's gym clothes and athleisure wear, with unique textile prints designed by Charmaine Anderson. The premium activewear line is exclusively available at CharmaineDesigns.com.