Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing the Launch of a New Premium Women's Activewear Brand, Charmaine®
Real Art Studios, LLC announced today the launch of the Charmaine® brand and online store, CharmaineDesigns.com, which offers premium quality, women's activewear. The collection includes beautiful printed women's gym clothes and athleisure wear, with unique textile prints designed by Charmaine Anderson. The premium activewear line is exclusively available at CharmaineDesigns.com.
The line is manufactured in California and is made to order, which enables the company to offer more choice to the customer. "On our online store, women are able to select from a wide selection of prints to represent their unique personalities and moods," said Charmaine.
"Much of the activewear industry is dominated by male-owned brands and their women's activewear line tends to has a rather masculine took to it. I wanted to offer women the choice to look and feel beautiful while they workout," said Charmaine. "I created the Charmaine activewear line to celebrate the feminine viewpoint by offering simply gorgeous women's workout clothes that make women look and feel great at the gym, at lunch or just going about their day.
The high quality of our material and the variety of unique prints we offer enable women to have a very stylish, coordinated workout outfit and feel confident about their appearance, no matter what they are doing."
"I'm thrilled to launch my activewear line and to help women look their best and feel good about themselves. It's very gratifying to receive such positive and enthusiastic feedback from so many women so early on. I absolutely love designing and look forward to releasing new designs that will appeal to my customers who appreciate quality and want to support American manufacturers. I've always been very passionate about delivering unsurpassed quality to my customers. When I put my name on something, you know it has to be good."
To view the Charmaine activewear collection, visit the online store at https://charmainedesigns.com.
Contact
Charmaine Anderson
***@comcast.net
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 19, 2017