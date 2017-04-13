INI Messenger™ Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"

INI Messenger outbound communication application is compatible with key Avaya customer engagement solutions

-- Interactive Northwest, Inc. (INI) (http://www.interactivenw.com/), an interactive voice response (IVR) and computer telephony integration (CTI) developer, today announced that its INI Messenger™ (http://www.interactivenw.com/ivr-self-service-solutions/products/ini-messenger/)outbound communication solution is compliant with key customer engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.INI Messenger allows organizations to configure a menu of options their contacts can use when responding to proactive notifications. With INI Messenger, organizations can further query contacts to gather response data, or transfer callers to a contact center agent or self-service application. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Experience Portal 7.1 and Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 3.0.INI is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.As a Technology Partner, INI can submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs."Outbound communication is an integral component in today's contact center. With this compliance testing, Avaya contact center customers can be confident that INI Messenger seamlessly interoperates with Avaya Aura Experience Portal and Proactive Outreach Manager to help increase customer satisfaction.""Technology Partners like INI are helping Avaya customers provide positive customer experiences to their clients. Working with Technology Partners through the Avaya DevConnect program to assess compatibility helps us ensure that Avaya customers can confidently leverage and upgrade to our latest solutions."Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.Interactive Northwest, Inc. (INI) develops innovative interactive voice response (IVR), computer telephony integration (CTI) and self-service applications for high-volume call centers in markets such as government, healthcare, finance, utilities and service industries. A strong commitment to platform expertise, seamless systems integration, and project management excellence uniquely positions INI to provide value to its customers. As a long-standing partner in the Avaya DevConnect program and developer of contact center speech applications, INI has a deep history in deploying applications on Avaya platforms—making it a reliable partner capable of delivering results that promote the success and profitability of its customers. For more information, call +1.800.732.3236 or visit www.interactivenw.com.