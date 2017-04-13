 

Industry News





Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Advances in International Competition

Team selected to advance in HeroX Big Ocean Button Challenge
 
TAMPA, Fla. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- A local team of innovators and inventors has been chosen to advance to the next round in the HeroX Big Ocean Button Challenge. Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers has been selected to compete for up to 100,000 dollars in prize money in an international competition sponsored by HeroX. The focus of the competition is to design and write mobile applications to help the public utilize ocean data from a variety of sources such as the National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Coast Guard, as well as local public and private sources.

The current phase of the competition will continue through August 31st at which time the teams will submit their applications for judging. Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers has 2 applications in development for the competition. One application is designed to improve small boat navigation in rough seas and poor visibility conditions. The other is an application to provide port conditions to commercial vessels.

Ed Larson, founder of Tampa Deep-Sea X-plorers, said, "We are truly honored to have been selected by the HeroX Big Ocean Button Challenge. We were very surprised when both of our entries were chosen to advance to the next stage."

Additional information regarding the HeroX Big Ocean Button Challenge can be found by visiting their website at https://herox.com/bigoceanbutton. You can watch a short video that describes the competition here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxYoCRoLkVI.



Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers is a Florida registered LLC which was formed for the purpose of competing for the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. Information for this competition can be found by visiting https://oceandiscovery.xprize.org.

The team also competes in local competitions such as the Openwerx Challenge sponsored by Sofwerx in Ybor City. Additional information regarding the Openwerx Challenge can be found by visiting the Sofwerx website at www.sofwerx.org.

