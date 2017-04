April 27: NAIOP NJ Seminar to Focus on PILOTs as a Redevelopment Tool

Program Aimed at Helping Professionals Meet Continuing Education Requirements

-- Payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) are among the most powerful commercial real estate redevelopment tools. Local officials, consultants and developers will share their perspectives and examine the pros and cons of the state's tax abatement programs during NAIOP New Jersey's seminar titled "Redevelopment Tools – PILOTs." The Continuing Education Program is slated for April 27 at the Sheraton Edison in Edison.From the basics to case studies, attendees will learn how and when to use PILOTs and how they can be structured to benefit all parties involved, from communities and school districts to tenants and developers. Experts will also discuss legal considerations as well as common myths and misconceptions.Speakers will include Joseph Baumann of McManimon, Scotland & Baumann; Timothy Cunningham of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs; Frank Giantomasi of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC; NAIOP NJ president Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group; Bob Goldsmith with Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP; George Jacobs of Jacobs Enterprises;Cecilia Lassiter with Sills Cummis & Gross; Bill O'Dea of Elizabeth Development Company; Ed Russo of Russo Development;and Steve Santola with Woodmont Properties.Registration, networking and breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. Brokers in attendance will be able to earn three Continuing Education Core Credits; credits for attorneys and architects are approved.To register or for more information, contact NAIOP New Jersey at (732) 729-9900, or visit www.naiopnj.org . For more information on continuing education requirements, visit http://www.naiopnj.org/ ContinuingEducationCredits About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/naiop-nj/)