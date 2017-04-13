 
News By Tag
* Naiop
* Commecial Real Estate
* Edison Nj
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Paramus
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


April 27: NAIOP NJ Seminar to Focus on PILOTs as a Redevelopment Tool

Program Aimed at Helping Professionals Meet Continuing Education Requirements
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Naiop
Commecial Real Estate
Edison Nj

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Paramus - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

PARAMUS, N.J. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) are among the most powerful commercial real estate redevelopment tools. Local officials, consultants and developers will share their perspectives and examine the pros and cons of the state's tax abatement programs during NAIOP New Jersey's seminar titled "Redevelopment Tools – PILOTs." The Continuing Education Program is slated for April 27 at the Sheraton Edison in Edison.

From the basics to case studies, attendees will learn how and when to use PILOTs and how they can be structured to benefit all parties involved, from communities and school districts to tenants and developers. Experts will also discuss legal considerations as well as common myths and misconceptions.

Speakers will include Joseph Baumann of McManimon, Scotland & Baumann; Timothy Cunningham of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs; Frank Giantomasi of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC; NAIOP NJ president Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group; Bob Goldsmith with Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP; George Jacobs of Jacobs Enterprises; Cecilia Lassiter with Sills Cummis & Gross; Bill O'Dea of Elizabeth Development Company; Ed Russo of Russo Development; and Steve Santola with Woodmont Properties.

Registration, networking and breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. Brokers in attendance will be able to earn three Continuing Education Core Credits; credits for attorneys and architects are approved.

To register or for more information, contact NAIOP New Jersey at (732) 729-9900, or visit www.naiopnj.org. For more information on continuing education requirements, visit http://www.naiopnj.org/ContinuingEducationCredits.


About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/naiop-nj/)
End
Source:
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Phone:2017967788
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share