April 27: NAIOP NJ Seminar to Focus on PILOTs as a Redevelopment Tool
Program Aimed at Helping Professionals Meet Continuing Education Requirements
From the basics to case studies, attendees will learn how and when to use PILOTs and how they can be structured to benefit all parties involved, from communities and school districts to tenants and developers. Experts will also discuss legal considerations as well as common myths and misconceptions.
Speakers will include Joseph Baumann of McManimon, Scotland & Baumann; Timothy Cunningham of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs; Frank Giantomasi of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC; NAIOP NJ president Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group; Bob Goldsmith with Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP; George Jacobs of Jacobs Enterprises;
Registration, networking and breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. Brokers in attendance will be able to earn three Continuing Education Core Credits; credits for attorneys and architects are approved.
To register or for more information, contact NAIOP New Jersey at (732) 729-9900, or visit www.naiopnj.org.
About NAIOP New Jersey
