Nominate A Deserving Mom For The 2017 Styles Of Success Mother's Day Mommy Makeover Contest
About Chareen Fountain
Chareen Fountain season 1 contestant on LeBron James' CNBC Cleveland Hustles has been a serial entrepreneur, salon owner and co-owner of a certified women owned technology firm for over 18 years. For more information visit www.iamchareenfountain.com
About Styles of Success Beauty Loft
Styles of Success est.1998 located at 6524 St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio specializes in hair extensions, hair weaves, press and curls, cuts, perms, hair coloring, nail care, eyebrow waxing and experienced makeup care. For more info visit www.blackhairsalonclevelandohio.com
About Event2Venue
Event2Venue is digital public relations platform dedicated to developing and managing the brand of indie artist, speakers and actors. For more information visit www.event2venue.org
