Nominate A Deserving Mom For The 2017 Styles Of Success Mother's Day Mommy Makeover Contest

2017 Mother's Day Mommy Makeover

-- Chareen Fountain, in junction with Styles of Success Beauty Loft, is pleased to announce the 2017 Mother's Day Mommy Makeover Contest! There will be one grand prize winner who will receive ahair makeover and manicure. The contest is open from April 19 – May 7, 2017. What you need to enter the contest: 1) Must be a mother at least 21 years of age 2) Must be a Cleveland Resident 3) Must be nominated by a friend, family member or spouse. Send contest entries, describing why mom needs the makeover to sosmommymakeover@gmail.com with "Mommy Makeover" in the subject line. Contest winners will be announced and notified by email May 9, 2017.Chareen Fountain season 1 contestant on LeBron James' CNBC Cleveland Hustles has been a serial entrepreneur, salon owner and co-owner of a certified women owned technology firm for over 18 years. For more information visit www.iamchareenfountain.comStyles of Success est.1998 located at 6524 St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio specializes in hair extensions, hair weaves, press and curls, cuts, perms, hair coloring, nail care, eyebrow waxing and experienced makeup care. For more info visit www.blackhairsalonclevelandohio.com Event2Venue is digital public relations platform dedicated to developing and managing the brand of indie artist, speakers and actors. For more information visit www.event2venue.org