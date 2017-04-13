 
The Best Camping Cots announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Camping Cots.
 
 
Coleman Pack-Away Cot
Coleman Pack-Away Cot
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following camping cots after extensive testing of comfort, durability and packed size.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Coleman Pack-Away Cot

The Coleman Pack-Away cot easily won the "Editors Choice" award with its ability to accomodate tall and heavy individuals. The cot also has a removeable side table for keeping something to drink and your phone or a book. With a steel frame and polyester sleeping surface this cot is desgned to last.

Top Pick - Kamp-Rite Oversize Kwik Cot

The Kamp-Rite cot is specifically designed for taller and heavier people with a max weight capacity of 400 pounds. The cot has 2 convenient pouches on each side of the cot for storage. The cot folds up easily and into a compact package that fits neatly into its storage bag.

Best Buy - Byer of Maine Easy Camping Cot

The Easy Cot may be the most comforable caming cot available and certainly was the easiest to fold and unfold of the cots evaluated. The cot is full size, measuring over 6.5 feet long and 31 inches wide. The Easy Cot folds up in a very small package that is easy to transprt with its carry handles. The Byer of Maine Cot easily wins the "Best Buy" award.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-camping-cots-reviews

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
