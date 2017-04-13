Complimentary Lunch Seminar for *Chevron employees

End

-- Wednesday, May 17th @11:30AM. 43rd Restaurant 1415 Louisiana st Houston TX 77002. Complimentary lunch will be served. Call 800-900-5867 to make a reservation for you and a guest!Topics Inculde: How to minimize taxes and penalties during the retirement planning process. Understanding IRA withdrawl penalties and regulations. How to withdraw money from your 401k or IRA before age 59 ½. Using 72(t) schedule to supplement your retirement income. Looking at Rule 415 limits when rolling over your pension lump sum. How to put together a tax strategy that can potentially save you the most money.Vist us on the web at theretirementgroup.comThe Retirement Group is committed to providing a high level of service to individuals as they make the transition from valued employee to transitional employee or retiree. This is done through complimentary workshops, conference calls, newsletters, and personal consultations with our partners; each having an average of 20 years in the retirement industry.New York • Philadelphia • Washington DC • Boston • Tampa• St Louis Houston • San Antonio • Dallas • Chicago • San Francisco • Los Angeles Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction:10675 Sorrento Valley Rd #100, San Diego CA 92121Securities offered through FSC Securities Corporation, member FINRA/SPIC. Investment advisory services offered through The Retirement Group LLC a registered investment advisor. FSC Securities Corporation and Chevron are unaffiliated companies.*This is a somplimentary service is neither approved nor enforsed by Chevron.