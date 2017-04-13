News By Tag
Complimentary Lunch Seminar for *Chevron employees
Topics Inculde:
How to minimize taxes and penalties during the retirement planning process.
Understanding IRA withdrawl penalties and regulations.
How to withdraw money from your 401k or IRA before age 59 ½.
Using 72(t) schedule to supplement your retirement income.
Looking at Rule 415 limits when rolling over your pension lump sum.
How to put together a tax strategy that can potentially save you the most money.
The Retirement Group is committed to providing a high level of service to individuals as they make the transition from valued employee to transitional employee or retiree. This is done through complimentary workshops, conference calls, newsletters, and personal consultations with our partners; each having an average of 20 years in the retirement industry.
Securities offered through FSC Securities Corporation, member FINRA/SPIC. Investment advisory services offered through The Retirement Group LLC a registered investment advisor. FSC Securities Corporation and Chevron are unaffiliated companies.*This is a somplimentary service is neither approved nor enforsed by Chevron.
