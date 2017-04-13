News By Tag
Asset Plus Companies Named One of the Country's Largest Apartment Firms
National Multifamily Housing Council Releases 2017 List of Nation's Top 50 Multifamily Housing Managers
Asset Plus Companies, and its affiliate Asset Campus Housing, manage more than 280 multifamily and student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds and 57,600 units. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Plus provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation's top apartment management firms," said Ryan McGrath, president of Asset Plus Companies. "At the heart of who we are is a drive to deliver the best results across the industry. We have 30 years behind us of delivering real results for our clients. In the past five years, we have continuously increased our portfolio numbers--a product of our experience and ability to serve our residents."
In assembling the list of the top 50 apartment managers, NMHC partnered with Kingsley Associates. Apartment managers were invited to answer a questionnaire about their prior year activities. They were then ranked based on their portfolio holdings as of Jan. 1, 2017.
About Asset Plus Companies
Asset Plus Companies is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. It manages a portfolio of 57,600 units and is a leading provider in property management. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Plus provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. Visit http://assetpluscorp.com to learn more.
About National Multifamily Housing Council
Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the trillion-dollar apartment industry. We bring together the prominent apartment owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 39 million Americans. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, e-mail the Council at info@nmhc.org, or visit NMHC's web site at www.nmhc.org.
