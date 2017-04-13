News By Tag
Stuart Kane Supports 2nd Annual Orange County Real Estate Luncheon
In partnership with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), the event will benefit the health, education, and employment of Orange County veterans through OCCF's OC Veterans Initiative. Last year's event raised $580,000 to help Orange County veterans.
The event keynote speaker, Chad Hennings, is an honored Air Force veteran, former Outland Trophy Winner from the United States Air Force Academy who flew 45 missions in the Middle East, and is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Dallas Cowboys.
More information about the event can be found here: http://www.pgdc.com/
About Stuart Kane LLP
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com.
