How to Move out of Your Comfort Zone to Achieve Professional Success in 2017
Want to make a change in your life this year? Read this article on how to move out of your comfort zone and be successful in 2017!
8 Steps to Shock Yourself Out of Complacency
Having trouble adhering to the career goal resolutions you made for 2017? Perhaps you weren't thinking big enough.
Here are 8 ways to shock yourself out of complacency and make some real changes for the better.
Step 1: Perform a Career SWOT Analysis
Evaluate yourself as if you were a business.
Determine your career strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
If you begin to think about your professional career as a business enterprise (which it surely is!), then you'll surely agree that you need to actively plan and manage your career goals and achievements.
Why not start today by performing an assessment to determine your professional strengths and weaknesses as well as the opportunities and threats facing you and your career goals.
This type of analysis, which goes by the acronym SWOT, can help you work to your strengths as well as identify areas where you may need improvement. It will also encourage you to confront changes affecting your future, such as: 'How can I take advantage of the new technologies that could transform my industry?' or 'Could my career job-function be replaced one day by artificial intelligence powered robots?'
Step 2: Be the Subject of Your Own Research Project
Are you confident you know your individual strengths and weaknesses?
Learn more about yourself through aptitude and personality assessments.
Perhaps you've been lucky enough to have an astute manager or career mentor who has provided you with honest, genuine feedback about your job performance.
Not all of us have been so fortunate — indeed many of us would benefit from receiving unbiased feedback about our strengths and weaknesses in the professional realm.
Why not take a personality and aptitude assessment online to learn more about your professional traits in a business environment?
• VIA Institute on Character (http://www.viacharacter.org/
• Kolbe A Index test (https://secure.kolbe.com/
Step 3: Increase Your Energy Levels
Achieving your best work professionally takes an energetic spirit.
Challenge yourself to set and achieve new personal goals for improved health and diet in 2017.
Want to make a breakthrough in your personal health this year? Get out of your comfort zone — hire a personal trainer or coach, join an adult swim team, start training for a marathon. Pick a goal that's right for you that will make a difference in how you look and feel. Consider this an important foundation for achieving all your other professional goals this year.
Don't overlook health and energy concerns while at work. Ask yourself this question: Can you really do your best work when you sit for long hours at an uncomfortable desk?
Scientific studies and health authorities say NO — working long hours sitting at a conventional desk is not healthy and won't help you achieve your goals. The solution: change your position throughout the day using a motorized 'Sit-to-Stand' desk to raise and lower your work surface.
Working with our Formaspace Design Consultants, you can design your own Sit-to-Stand desk with built-in storage that will help you work smarter and healthier in 2017 and beyond.
Step 4: Get Organized at Work Once and for All
Take control of your office environment with a custom workspace desk that you design yourself, and is custom built by Formaspace just for you.
If you are going to make a lot of changes in your career that take you out of your comfort zone, it's more important than ever to make sure that you have one place that you can return to and feel comfortable — a custom work environment with a place for everything and everything in its place.
Take a look around your current workspace. Does it really meet your needs? Do you have convenient access to everything or do you have trouble finding what you need when you need it? Talk to your Formaspace Design Consultant. We will build you a custom-designed office workspace — tailored just for you — with a place for everything and everything in its place.
Enjoy the exclusive benefits of creating your very own custom work environment:
• Make a Powerful Personal Design Statement
Read more ... https://formaspace.com/
