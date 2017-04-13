Country(s)
The Best Hiking Pants announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Hiking Pants.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Outdoor Research Cirque Pants
The Outdoor Research Cirque pants were the most versatile pants tested. They work just as well for a day hike or a month long hike on the Appalachian Trail. They have articulated kness for comfort and also helps to reduce chafing. The Cirque pants also have abrasion patches to protect the bottom of the pants from rocks. Made from nylon, polyester and spandex, these pants are durable and tough.
Top Pick - Mountain Hardwear Mesa Convertible Pants
The defining feature of the Mountain Hardware pants is the fact they can be converted into shorts by just unzipping off the legs. This makes them a very versatile pair of pants. Made from tough nylon they are durable and with a micro fleece liner, they are breathable and warm.
Best Buy - Columbia Sportswear Royce Peak Pants
The Columbia Royce pants were the best value hiking pants evaluated and earn the "Best Buy" award. They have a dual weave of nylon and elastane with make them stretch in two directions that makes them a very comfortable pair of pants. The nylon in the weave gives them durability and ruggedness that you need in a pair of hiking pants. Columbia's Omni-Shield is designed to repel water so you can stay dry, even when it rains.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published, making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com.
