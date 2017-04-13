 
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Huntington Beach, CA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Candy Beanas the new Chapter President of AFEA's Huntington Beach, CA Chapter.

Candy Bean is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) with over 30 years' experience in the Insurance and Financial Services Industry. She currently works as an independent Consultant specializing in Individual and Small Business Financial and Retirement Planning. For more than 25 years, Ms. Bean worked with Allstate Insurance, as an agent, then local, regional and national sales management.

Whether you are planning for retirement, living in retirement, saving for a college education or protecting your loved ones her goal is to help you achieve your goals. We believe you are better able to identify your goals and make informed decisions to help reach those goals; through education and informed financial information. Candy works for her clients and has a variety of insurance and financial companies available to meet their needs.

Candy earned her Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation at The American College of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania in 2001. She is licensed as a Fire and Casualty Broker-Agent; Life and Health Agent. Financial and Retirement Planning Educator and AHIP Medicare Certification, 2012-2017

AFEA is thrilled to have Candy join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

