AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Apache Junction, AZ
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Sean Humeston was born and raised in Orange County, California where he began his career as a musician in a rock band in 1996 through 2003. During that time, he completed 14 national tours and played in several groups sharing his talents. Sean played bass guitar in these bands, but more importantly he played a huge role in the financial success of these groups. From budgeting to promotion, he developed a passion for finance. Sean then decided to make a shift in his trade and became a licensed retirement planner in 2001, where he specialized in working with school teachers. In 2008, he started his own financial services company. After 16 years in the financial industry, his areas of expertise have now broadened to include estate and retirement planning, personal budgeting, wealth transfer as well as insurance and income planning. Sean is also a member of the Better Business Bureau and the National Ethics Bureau.
Sean has helped literally thousands of individuals and couples, at all economic levels, to enjoy a worry free retirement knowing that their money is safeguarded, plus working hard and smart, and ready for them when needed. He knows that there is no one "best place" to put your retirement monies. He has also advised his clients how to put together a unique plan for their future all the while taking into account their different tolerances for risk and money needs at different life stages. Sean is aware that protecting your life savings in the most important job we have as consumers. His unique approach and style to accomplishing this is why his practice differs from the others in the industry.
It is important to recognize his company's motto, "Promoting Financial Health Through Education". Sean believes that every person should diagnose their current financial health just as they would their personal health. Through associations like AFEA, he is able to educate the community and "give back" and help guide Americans to a better retirement.
Sean now resides in Queen Creek, Arizona with his 2 daughters and 2 sons. He actively sponsors the sports department at Higley High School, where his daughters attend. Outside of the office, he loves traveling and spending time with his family. Sean enjoys being outdoors and partaking in rustic activities such as fishing, surfing, snowboarding, hiking, boating and camping. He still has maintained his passion for music over the years and actively plays the piano, guitar and bass.
AFEA is thrilled to have Sean join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
