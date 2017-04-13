News By Tag
InterContinental at Doral Miami to Plant Herb and Veggie Garden In Celebration of Earth Day
Nation's Leading Landscapes Company, BrightView, to Partner and Support Efforts
InterContinental at Doral Miami and BrightView Landscapes will plant a two-section, 20 x 4 feet garden to grow herbs and vegetables from Peru, Mexico and other countries that are not commonly found in South Florida that the kitchen of Blue Matisse and NAU Lounge can use. The garden is part of the farm to table concept Executive Chef Eric Do has envisioned for the restaurant's Latin Fusion inspired menu.
Herbs like Aji Limo and Huacatay are a couple of examples of what will be grown in the garden. Aji Limo pepper better known as lemon drop peppers in the US are small 2 to 3 inch conical peppers with thin, slightly ribbed walls. The chiles mature from green to an array of colors from bright yellow to orange, even red and purple. Though, the yellow and red varieties are more common. Aji Limo peppers have a very floral and fruity aroma, similar to the related habanero peppers.
Huacatay, known as the indispensable Andean herb, it is sometimes called Peruvian black mint. This herb is the Peruvian cousin of the marigold. Huacatay has very aromatic leaves, which are ground into a paste (usually with a mortar and pestle) that adds flavor and depth to many Peruvian Andean dishes.
"The herb and vegetable garden will be dedicated to source, in part, the hotel's Blue Matisse Restaurant and NAU Lounge creative dishes and cocktails," said Randal Pasut, General Manager of InterContinental at Doral Miami. "Each year Earth Day provides us with an important reminder to celebrate the planet we all share and be part of creating a positive impact," he added.
About BrightView:
BrightView takes pride in providing consistent, high-quality landscape and snow services with a dependable service commitment. As the nation's leading landscape services company, BrightView's more than 22,000 team members design, develop, maintain and enhance thousands of clients' properties including housing communities, corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, universities, retail establishments, resorts, and more BrightView takes care of its teams, clients and communities while delivering exceptional landscapes that positively impact millions of lives every day. For more information about BrightView, visit www.BrightView.com.
About InterContinental at Doral Miami:
InterContinental at Doral Miami is owned by Real Hotel & Resorts, the hotel division of Grupo Poma. Real Hotels & Resorts has over 35 years in the industry and currently operates 27 hotels in Latin America and the Caribbean including InterContinental at Doral Miami. Located in the heart of Miami, the hotel is 6 miles from Miami International Airport, conveniently located near top shopping destinations, golf courses, and major attractions. InterContinental at Doral Miami offers world-class service with a personalized touch. To make reservations or more information, visit www.intercontinental.com/
