April 2017
Mercedes-Benz Bokeh International Fashion Film Festival winners announced

 
 
NATIONAL - ONLINE, South Africa - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Bokeh International Fashion Film Festival winners were announced at a glittering red carpet event held at the flagship Mercedes-Benz dealership in Century City, Cape Town, over a two day festival on 7 and 8 April 2017.

A-list celebrities, industry VIPs, producers, designers, models and invited guests were treated to two glamorous Oscar Awards styled red carpet evenings. Friday evening hosted the first eight category awards, followed by the second eight on Saturday night, culminating in an epic after party at hot new party place; Harringtons.

A daunting "paparazzi" lined red carpet and intriguing photo booth allowed all the fashionable attendees to feel like celebrities, while delicious canapes, bubbles, cocktails and an Oude Meester brandy pairing station kept spirits high throughout.

Label.m and M.A.C made sure ladies looked their best with free hair and make-up applications, FoxBox provided express manicures while Redrum Culture Club supplied grooming for the gents.

Beautiful models sporting amazing hair styles, accessories and body paint weaved their way through the mingling crowds displaying the work of the nominees for the Gothic Couture Body Art and Creative Make Up Awards. Eva Toth was crowned winner while second place went to Karen Yu from Hong Kong and third went to South African SJ van Zyl. The winners receiving prizes to the value of R50 000.

This year saw over 512 film submissions of which 120 were selected as nominees and screened. Each of the winners received bespoke Carol Boyes trophies while Peter Verster Cohen, winner of Best Picture Award, sponsored by Oude Meester received a R120 000 Fujifilm camera system and Andrea Kloppers, winner of the Billy Preston Emerging Creative Talent Award received R50 000.

Bokeh founder Adrian Lazarus and Heart 104.9 FM DJ Irma G MC'ed the sit down ceremony which included screenings of the winning films.

The winners:

Best Actor - In & Out of Control – Emir Erlap (Director) – Lutz Föster

Best Director - Dakar Express – Peter Verster Cohen

Best Cinematography - Ethetics 2 – Amber Molter (Director) – Luis Barreto Carrillo

Best Picture - Dakar Express – Peter Verster Cohen

Best Sound - Rocco Caminiti – Azzellini Fabrizio (Director) - Florent Turpin

Best Hair – Abjective – Marie-Therese Hilenbrandt (Director) - Wolfgang Lindenhofer

Best Creative Make UpStatues – Joshua Brandão & Nicolai Kornum (Director) – Einat Dan

Best Emerging TalentAlrededores – Luis Ahijado (Director)

Billy Preston Emerging Creative TalentSHE – Andrea Kloppers

CTFC Cellphone Challenge - S(HE) – Rainn Vlietman &  Cyla Gonsolves

Best Documentary - Inside Amato - Rocco Leo Gaglioti

Best FashionThe Fashion Film – Delai & Renne Castrucci (Directors) – Jussara Caetano (Fashion Concept) Juliana Gimenez (Fashion Stylist)

Best Art DirectionStatues – Joshua Brandão & Nicolai Kornum (Art Directors)

In addition to headline sponsor; Mercedes-Benz, the festival is proud to be aligned with prestigious brands and companies such as Oude Meester, Carrol Boyes, Wings Group, Kitchen Aid, Fuji Film, Art Lab, M.A.C, label.m, Caffe Luxe, Lime Lens, Thunderfund, Organic Canvas, Havaianas and Cape Town Fashion Council.

www.bokehfestival.co.za
Source:Bokeh Fashion Film Festival
