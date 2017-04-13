 
Industry News





BirthdayPak Expands to Chicago!

BirthdayPak presents distribution in the state of Illinois with its newest franchise owner, Frank Hudetz.
 
 
Frank Hudetz, BirthdayPak of Western Chicagoland
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Frank's prior experience in business development and direct marketing is essential as he introduces BirthdayPak to the new recipients in his home town who are about to celebrate their May birthday.  Since Chicago is famous for its food, Frank is eager to launch the BirthdayPak marketing platform with his existing and prospective restaurant clients.

This expansion creates new opportunities for entrepreneurs residing in the "Windy City" to join the ever growing family of BirthdayPak franchise owners.  BirthdayPak continues to grow and is now in 27 markets across 13 states.  There are still multiple markets available in Chicago and surrounding areas.


The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing.  Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.  There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!

For a complete list of available markets, please visit www.BirthdayPakFranchise.com.  If you or someone you know has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please call 888-206-0083 or email Franchising@BirthdayPak.com.

