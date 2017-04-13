News By Tag
Careington International Corporation and Guard Street™ Team To Secure Travel Privacy
Guard Street's Travel Security provides multiple proactive tools to ensure that customers can rest assured that others will not be able to see their precious personal information online. This security extends to personal data such as credit card numbers, account numbers, passcodes, websites and even important documents that may need to be accessed while traveling (including medical records, passport copies and financial records). This program helps consumers avoid problems, unlike reactive 'ID theft protection' programs that seek to provide help only after a problem has been detected.
The Guard Street™ service available through Careington International Corporation is offered world-wide and is translated into multiple languages. This service even includes Swiss-secure email accounts to address one of the top vehicles hackers use to cause havoc.
The Careington - Guard Street™ alliance comes at a pressing time, with a world-wide need for such an extensive protection service. This partnership also coincides with the recent launch of Careington's corporate rebrand, demonstrating Careington's continued commitment to design, develop and deliver industry-best product and service solutions that are easy-to-access and easy-to-use, that serve its clients, customers, providers and producers.
We are thrilled to be working with Guard Street™ on this new venture to offer our clients and their customers a privacy and identity protection service that will work for them at home as well as while they are traveling" said Chuck Misasi, Careington's Senior Vice President of Marketing.
According to Vince Mazza, CEO of Guard Street: "Travelers can rest assured knowing that they have secure access to their precious data, and can send email securely and use the internet at airports, coffee shops and hotels knowing they are protected. We can't control criminals or how big and small retailers protect data they may have about us, but we can take control of our privacy through protective measures. We're excited to work with a company of the caliber of Careington, who shares our commitment to providing world-class products and services."
About Guard Street
Guard Street is based just outside of Chicago, Illinois and offers consumers and businesses packages of privacy protection tools world-wide that, when activated or used, allow them to protect their precious data from bad guys. For additional information about the program, go to www.guardstreet.com.
About Careington International Corporation
Careington and its affiliate companies provide more than 15 million members with access to Careington's networks, products and services. The company's deep Texas roots grew into a rich history in the national dental benefits marketplace that now uniquely provides a well-known, well-established and well-respected international reach. Careington has grown on a global scale by providing more valuable products and services to clients and customers and by expanding its reach into numerous affiliates and brands, each completing a different piece of the puzzle and contributing to the ability to provide a first-class single-source solution.
