Queen of Raw and Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network Join Forces in Sustainable Fashion

Certified Wildlife Friendly® materials now featured to pro-wildlife fashion designers

-- Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network (http://wildlifefriendly.org/)(WFEN), a global community dedicated to developing products that protect wildlife and bring economic vitality to rural landscapes, is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Queen of Raw (https://www.queenofraw.com/), an online platform that sells innovative and sustainable raw materials to designers around the world.Each Wildlife Friendly® fiber or material sourced from Queen of Raw is supporting coexistence efforts in some of the most spectacular landscapes left on earth and is improving the livelihoods of people who hold the fate of the world's most endangered wildlife in their hands. WFEN products include Lemur-friendly silk and raffia from Madagascar, merino wool from ranchers coexisting with Guanacos and other wildlife on Peninsula Valdes in Patagonia, Argentina, felt and yarn supporting the survival of Snow Leopards in Mongolia, beadwork as an alternative livelihood to illegal poaching in Kenya, and Italian cashmere produced in harmony with Wolves.By purchasing Wildlife Friendly® products through Queen of Raw, designers and their consumers will be empowered to create change on the ground for people and wildlife. This unique partnership will make Queen of Raw a Founding WFEN Corporate Network Member along with other leading edge companies in the global fashion industry, including Kering and Stella McCartney."We're fielding keen interest in Wildlife Friendly® Certified fibers and raw materials from the sustainable fashion world" said Julie Stein, Executive Director and Co-Founder of WFEN, "and this new partnership with Queen of Raw will showcase our network's conservation heroes, artisans, and farmers, many of whom are women, to designers seeking sustainable sourcing options in New York City and beyond. We couldn't be more excited to be working with Stephanie and her team.""Queen of Raw was founded to fill the gap between supply and demand in the raw materials supply chain" said Stephanie Benedetto, CEO and Co-Founder of Queen of Raw, "and working with Julie and a powerful organization like WFEN will allow us to accomplish our goals while contributing to a sustainable, waste-eliminating fashion environment. Together we can change the world!"