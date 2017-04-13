 
Detroit Motorcycle City – Bringing Riders Together July 6 - 9

 
 
DETROIT - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- During its inaugural event this July, Detroit Motorcycle City (http://www.detroitmotorcyclecity.com/) aims to bring thousands of motorcycle riders from all over to experience the Motor City.

Founded by Terry Terry, a "lifelong motorcycle rider born in Detroit," this event was made for people who love all things motorcycle. Embodying motorcycle culture, Detroit Motorcycle City will feature a storytelling competition, a parade and much more.

Allowing motorcycle riders to experience the Motor City and the rich culture of Detroit from July 6-9 is the goal. And that starts with a live performance of Detroit-born band Rare Earth.

But the Detroit-style moving and grooving doesn't stop there. Other performers include John Douglas, Thornetta Davis, Kathleen Murray and the Groove Council, Julianne Ankley and the Rogues, Jody Raffoul, The Blackjack Band, and Lady Champagne and The Motor City Blues Crew.

Other events throughout this exciting weekend will include a VIP Dinner, a Detroit River Cruise, and a custom bike show.

Detroit Motorcycle City expects that this event will bring motorcycle riders together, not only to experience the beauty and excitement that Detroit has to offer, but to connect with other riders and make friends.

Sponsors of this inaugural gathering include Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art, Message Makers, Pure Michigan, and 94.7 WCSX. Sponsorships are still open. For more information, contact Matt Penniman at (517) 482-3333 x 306.

Detroit Motorcycle City is ready to rock your summer from July 6 – 9, so get your tickets now by visiting www.detroitmotorcyclecity.com.

Contacts:

Matt Penniman, Detroit Motorcycle City, (517) 482-3333 x 306, matt@detroitmotorcyclecity.com

Sue Voyles, Logos Communications, (734) 667-2005, sue@logos-communications.com
Detroit Motorcycle City
