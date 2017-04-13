News By Tag
Beauty Industry Expert Jaye Renee' Joins Instagram
Social Media is an important part of the world we live in today. Jaye Renee' recognizes that importance, she has embraced the medium and is excited to see where how it continues to contribute to the Beauty Industry.
"I've always admired social media's ability to allow people to stay connected to friends, family and those they care about, but in the beginning I did not see how it could be beneficial for businesses. I have realized that social media is not just about intimate connections or knowing what my best friend had for lunch yesterday. I have joined Instagram because I recognize that this medium is not simply a reflection of how we communicate with loved ones but served as an eye-opener that the entire way we engage, communicate and make decisions has changed and I needed to get on board or get lost." Jaye Renee' said.
The professional beauty industry is one of the top industries that stand to benefit from social media and visual platfroms such as Instagram. Before and after photos and video offers easy evidence of what a beauty professional's products and services can do. Beauty trends in the past were largely determined by movies, celebrites and television, today 82% of women believe that social media is now driving beauty trends.
Typically considered a largely recession proof industry, the U.S. Beauty and Cosmetic industry was expected to exceed $62 Billion dollars in 2016 and is expected to be worth $90 Billion in 2020. This information provides a healthy outlook of continuing growth potential for beauty industry professionals.
According to Jaye Renee, "The beauty industry is a service industry that looks to be more resistant to annexation to technology than other service industries. So as the beauty industry grows, the number of professionals looking to enter the marketplace will also grow. Beauty industry professtionals will need to be innovative in the way they market and present their products and services to potential clients and customers. It is my duty to share this information with my clients so they can not just stay competitve but thrive, it is a must that I follow the same advice I offer to them."
Jaye Renee's Instagram page can be found at: http://instagram.com/
About Jaye Renee'
Jaye Renee' is a recognized Beauty Industry Expert, sought after author of The 6 Figure Stylist(TM)-Secrets to Exploding Your Beauty Industry Business & Creating Success by Design, speaker and consultant who has been seen in/or on USA Today, Black Enterprise, NY Daily News, International Business Times, CBS Moneywatch.com and more. She is often called upon to gain insight on the purpose and the inner workings of the beauty industry as it relates to various events, stories and situations both inside and outside of the beauty realm. Jaye also enjoys being a coach and educator to beauty industry professionals. She can be found at http://JayeRenee.com
Contact
Beauty Industry Expert Jaye Renee'
***@jayerenee.com
