Waukesha Builder, Belman Homes, Receives Badger Craftsman Award 2 Years in a Row

 
 
Belman Homes Augustine Model
Belman Homes Augustine Model
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Local Waukesha home builder, Belman Homes, won a Badger Craftsman Award for best New Home in the $450,000 to $750,000 category from a statewide competition. Belman's Augustine model was chosen for it's use of cutting edge products, quality of construction, and interior design elements.

Featured in the 2016 MBA Parade of Homes, this home truly exemplifies craftsmanship as well as cutting edge new features in a home. For starters, the home was stick built by hand and features custom mill made cabinets and trim that are stained and finished on site the old fashioned way for impeccable quality. There is detail abound in this home from the archways, niches, angular ceilings, to the unique modern craftsman look of the home.

Winners were judged by a panel of industry professionals and are based on craftsmanship, functionality, originality, creative approach and cost effectiveness. Some of the other unique features of the home were the cream city brick barrel vaulted ceiling, digital shower system, award winning indoor bonus playroom (truly a must see!), designer double bar, screened-in porch with epoxy flooring, and to top it off, the home was integrated with smart home features, meaning you can control certain things from your smart phone such as; turning the lights on/off, adjusting the volume for music or the temperature of your home, and many more things that really come in handy!

"I am very proud of my wonderful team of tradesmen who crafted all the special features in this home.  Our design and production staff at Belman Homes did a fantastic job adding special touches, especially the fan favorite outdoor playroom.   They are very deserving of this award and I thank them for creating such a special home." - David Belman, President of Belman Homes Inc.

ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at 262-544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com

Source:Belman Homes
