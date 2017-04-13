News By Tag
ASA and NAIFA Agree to Move Forward with Merger Consideration
The merger will add to ASA's nearly 5,000 multidiscipline credentialed valuation professionals in over 75 countries and 63 chapters throughout the world and create one of the largest networks of U.S. professional real estate appraisers.
Jim Hirt, Chief Executive Officer of ASA will jointly oversee the integration of the two companies' product and service offerings, and ensure a united transition experience. NAIFA members will have greater access to leading professional development, accreditation and government relations programs, while ASA members will have a larger pool of experienced experts for networking, referrals or review services. Consumers, businesses or government agencies who order appraisal services will also benefit by the added number of credentialed professionals to ASA's free "Find an Appraiser" (http://www.appraisers.org/
"This is a natural fit and the two organizations complement one another perfectly," said NAIFA President, David Doering. "ASA's commitment and ongoing efforts to raise standards and better the appraisal profession is a long-standing passion of our members and a notable part of our organization's history."
ASA's International President, Susan Golashovsky added further saying, "Today marks the start of a new chapter for ASA and NAIFA on our continued quest to be recognized and respected around the world for the integrity and appraisal expertise of our members."
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers
The National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers is an association of professional real estate appraisers committed to the support of its members, for a service of trust and integrity that benefits the members, the profession, and the general public. For more information about the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers, visit www.naifa.com or call (312) 321-6830.
